Despite robust passenger growth, higher costs and a weaker cargo market saw Korean Air’s net loss widen to 415 billion won ($343 million) in the six months through June 30. The carrier posted a 252.2 billion won loss for the same period a year earlier. Revenue increased 0.6% to 6.1 trillion won, and passenger revenue grew by 4.1% year-on-year. Contributing to the passenger revenue rise was a traffic increase of 3%, which exceeded the capacity gain of 1.2%. Yield rose by 1.1%. Korean ...
