Shanghai-based Juneyao Air has announced that it has increased its stake in subsidiary LCC 9 Air from 83.3% to 95.2%. Juneyao made the announcement as it reported a net profit of CNY1.24 billion ($180 million) for the first nine months of 2019, a decline of 13.8% year-on-year despite a 17% revenue increase to CNY13 billion. Costs were up 20% to CNY11 billion. For the third-quarter period ending Sep 30, net profits decreased 19% to CNY673.8 million. Revenue for the quarter increased ...