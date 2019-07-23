JetBlue Airways posted net income of $179 million for the 2019 second quarter, reversing a $121 million loss in the year-ago period. Total revenue increased 9.2% to $2.1 billion, while expenses fell 10.8% to $1.9 billion, thanks largely to a reduction in special-items charges. JetBlue’s near-term growth plans are being scaled back because of ongoing delivery delays with its Airbus A321neos, forcing the New York-based carrier to modify its schedules and cabin-refresh programs to help ...
