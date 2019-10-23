JetBlue Airways will halt its daily flights to Mexico City and redeploy the capacity to focus on more profitable operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The changes come as JetBlue reported third-quarter net income of $187 million, up 268% from $50 million in the year-ago period on a 4% revenue gain to $2.1 billion.

The Mexico City service will end Jan. 9, just three years after the airline gained slots that Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico gave up to receive antitrust immunity for their cross-border joint venture. JetBlue currently flies daily with Airbus A320-family aircraft between Mexico City and Boston, Fort Lauderdale, New York JFK and Orlando.

“Our Latin and Caribbean franchise was impacted by unique events in a number of markets,” JetBlue president and COO Joanna Geraghty said Oct. 22 on the company’s 3Q earnings call. “We saw demand and competitive capacity challenges begin earlier this year, but ramped up significantly through the summer. We’ve taken quick action and are redeploying capacity to manage demand in the impacted markets.”

Latin American and Caribbean unit revenue, measured in RASM, declined “in the high single digits,” according to Geraghty, compared to domestic RASM growth of 3%. The company expects profitability in the region to pick up in the fourth quarter and 2020, after the redeployment of capacity to Caribbean destinations like Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

“We have had a long history operating in the Caribbean, and it's a region where there are normal puts and takes. This year, we've obviously seen a bit more pressure, but based on our experience, this is temporary in nature and it will move,” Geraghty said.

In terms of fleet, JetBlue has received just two of the 13 A321neos it had expected in 2019, as a result of Airbus production delays. To cope, the company has shifted flights to off-peak periods, and plans to redeploy aircraft pulled from Mexico City to fill gaps in capacity caused by the delays. The carrier still expects to receive four additional deliveries by year-end, with the remaining neos arriving in early 2020.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said he was “disappointed” with the outcome of the World Trade Organization dispute between the US and the European Union, which paves the way for Washington to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods, including Airbus aircraft.

“We believe the decision will be detrimental for JetBlue and the US airline industry as a whole. We strongly support an open, fair and competitive trade environment, and believe that these tariffs will ultimately lead to higher fares and less choice for our customers,” Hayes said. “We hope the US and EU will reach a fair-trade deal making these punitive and harmful tariffs unnecessary.

Overall RASM declined 0.9% as the weakness in Latin America offset the solid domestic performance. Nonfuel unit revenue, measured in CASM-ex, increased 0.3% year-over-year, beating the low end of management’s previous guidance range of 0.5% to 2.5%. Networkwide capacity grew 4.8%, near the high range of guidance of 3% to 5%.

Looking ahead, JetBlue anticipates RASM growth of 4.5%-6.5% in the fourth quarter. CASM-ex is expected to range between -1% and 1%, with full year CASM-ex projected to come in between 0.5% and 1%. Capacity is expected to increase 4.5%-6.5% in the fourth quarter, and 6%-7% for the full year.

