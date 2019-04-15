Indian carrier Jet Airways has been rebuffed in its latest attempt to secure emergency funds that would allow it to resume more flights. The airline met with creditors April 15 to gain access to emergency funds earmarked in a previous bailout plan. However, in a note to employees the airline said the interim funding it was seeking had yet to be granted. Jet Airways said it will hold a board meeting April 16 to discuss its negotiations with the creditors and other matters. Airline ...