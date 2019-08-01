Japan Airlines (JAL) reported its net profit fell by 32.1% to ¥11.9 billion ($110 million) for the three months ended June 30, JAL’s fiscal first quarter. JAL said the results were affected by external factors such as trade disputes and fuel price volatility.

The carrier cited “rising uncertainties” in the business environment, including “US-China trade frictions.” Oil prices were higher year-on-year (YOY), but started to drop in late May because of concerns about the global economy and international trade disputes. Fuel prices rose in the middle of June, which was partly because of US-Iran tension.

Operating profit dropped by 15.6% to ¥21 billion during the quarter. Overall revenue rose 4% to ¥355.7 billion, but operating costs were up 5.5% to ¥334.6 billion.

Demand growth was limited in the international sector, although inbound tourist numbers remained high. Outbound business travel demand weakened, particularly on North American routes. There was also excess industry supply on European routes, JAL said. Inbound business demand was strong in key markets.

International traffic increased 1.4% on a 2.9% capacity gain. International passenger revenue rose by 2.4%, although cargo was down 3.3% because of the trade disputes.

Domestic passenger demand was strong in both leisure and business markets in the quarter, JAL said. Domestic traffic grew by 5.5%, with capacity increasing 0.7% and revenue rising 5.7%.

JAL left its previous guidance unchanged for the full fiscal year through March 31, 2020. The carrier projects a net profit of ¥114 billion, which would represent a 24.4% decline YOY. Revenue is forecast to be up 5.1%, with operating profit rising 3.5% to ¥170 billion.

