Icelandair will keep its Boeing 737 MAXs off its schedule through February 2020, a move that helped improve the carrier’s EBIT guidance for 2019.

Icelandair Group now projects an EBIT loss of $35 million to $55 million for the year, narrowed from a previous forecast of a $70 million-$90 million loss. The guidance includes a revised estimated EBIT impact of the MAX grounding to date of $110 million to $120 million.

Icelandair has five MAX 8s and one MAX 9.

On Sept. 20, the carrier reached an interim agreement with Boeing regarding compensation to cover MAX-related losses.

“Improved performance is anticipated in the fourth quarter as compared to the same quarter last year. One of the main reasons is the delayed return to service of the MAX aircraft until the end of February 2020, and thus that the associated implementation costs will be incurred in 2020 instead of this year,” the group said Oct. 27.

Other reasons for the improved outlook include optimization of its route network, improved revenue management and actions taken to mitigate the impact of the MAX suspension, which the group said are starting to materialize.

The group will release its third-quarter results Oct 31.