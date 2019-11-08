British Airways parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) is cutting planned capacity growth by more than half over the next three years and taking over responsibility for many of its airline unit corporate functions. At its Nov. 8 capital markets day, IAG said capacity growth would average of 3.4% through including 2022 compared with a previous target of a 7.4% compound annual growth rate. The group’s group capacity will have shrunk by 13.3% by in relative to original ...