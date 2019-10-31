International Airlines Group’s (IAG) third-quarter net profit fell 10.6% to €1 billion ($1.1 billion), impacted by a €155 million initial hit from the British Airways (BA) pilot strikes and higher fuel costs. “Our performance has been affected by industrial action by pilots’ union BALPA and other disruption, including threatened strikes by Heathrow Airport employees. In addition, our fuel bill increased by €136 million during the quarter, with fuel unit ...
