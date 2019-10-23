Hawaiian Airlines reported a net profit of $80.1 million for the third quarter, down 14% from $93.5 million for the same period last year, despite the extra competitive capacity that has come into some of its core markets and put pressure on yields.

The airline is also putting together arguments it hopes will persuade US authorities to reverse an earlier ruling and allow the airline to form a joint venture (JV) with Japan Airlines (JAL).

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a tentative decision Oct. 3 to approve the partnership but rejected important aspects of the proposed JV that required antitrust immunity (ATI). Hawaiian intends to submit more information in an effort to persuade DOT to approve the proposal in its final ruling.

“Despite the clear benefits from our cooperation with JAL to date, we believe we need ATI to realize the full consumer benefits of the partnership,” Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram said during an earnings call.

Hawaiian was granted an extension of the deadline to file its response. The carrier asked for an extension until Nov. 12, “to allow us appropriate time to better articulate the need for ATI to deliver the public benefits” of the partnership, Ingram said. The airline is now “working closely with JAL to supplement our application to address the concerns identified by the DOT in its order.”

Despite the JV setback, Hawaiian is going ahead with its plan to launch a route to Fukuoka, Japan, in late November.

“Initial bookings are strong, giving us confidence so we can mature this new route quickly,” Ingram said.

And in another development in the Japanese market, he said Hawaiian is “on track” to launch a new flight to Tokyo Haneda Airport in March, after gaining final approval by US regulators.

Ingram said the results for the quarter were “solid” and better than the airline expected.

Operating revenue was down 0.5% year-over-year to $755.1 million, with costs dropping 0.7% to $638.5 million. Yield fell 3% and load factor rose 2.6 points to 87.8%.

The carrier expects capacity to increase 3%-4.5% in the fourth quarter, with unit revenue dropping 0.5%-3.5% and unit costs down 0.1%-2.5%. For the full year, capacity is forecast to be up 1.9%-2.4%.

Hawaiian continues to refresh its fleet. The airline took delivery of its 14th and 15th Airbus A321neos in the third quarter. The carrier is scheduled to receive two more by the end of the year and expects the final A321 from the current order in the first quarter of 2020.

Ingram said the airline’s fleet renewal is already having a significant effect on fuel efficiency.

The airline reported a 3.3% decline in fuel consumption in the quarter compared to a 0.4% system capacity reduction.

