China’s Hainan Airlines Group posted net income of CNY108.4 million ($15.4 million) in the third quarter, down 40% from 3Q 2018, as costs outpaced operating revenue but were offset by other income.

Operating revenue rose 10.4% year-over year (YOY) to CNY21.4 billion, while costs increased 10.8% to CNY21.8 billion. Non-operating revenue of CNY330.3 million, however, help push the group into the black.

Flagship carrier Hainan Airlines saw a 10% increase in revenue to CNY11.8 billion and a 22.6% rise in expenses to CNY10.6 billion. The carrier recorded a net loss of CNY83 million in the quarter, without providing more information.

For the first nine months, the group’s operating costs continued to outpace revenue. Costs rose 8.4% YOY to CNY58 billion and revenue was up 7.9% to CNY56.5 billion. Net profit declined 16.1% to CNY611.8 million.

Hainan Airlines will begin codesharing with Iberia, placing its code on the Spanish carrier’s Madrid-Shanghai service and to 20 Iberia destination in Europe. Iberia in turn will add its code to Hainan’s Madrid-Shenzhen route and six other Chinese cities via Shanghai.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com