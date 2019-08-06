Gulf Air Boeing 787-9
Gulf Air reported a 23% first-half increase in passenger numbers, which the airline said indicates its move toward becoming a niche, “boutique carrier” is starting to show results. The Bahraini national carrier transported 3.2 million passengers in the first six months of the year, the highest first-half total in a decade, compared to 2.6 million in the year-ago half. CEO Krešimir Kučko described the figures as “outstanding results” and noted that, despite an ...
