Brazilian LCC GOL Airlines narrowed its second-quarter net loss to BRL195 million ($51 million), compared with a BRL1.9 billion net loss a year earlier. The airline cited record revenue and increased domestic market share for the improved results.

GOL’s net revenue was BRL$3.1 billion, its highest ever for a second quarter and an increase of 33.4% compared to 2Q 2018. Expenses jumped 29.4%, as the carrier’s bottom line was harmed by a 9.8% increase in the price of jet fuel and an 8.8% depreciation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar. CASK-ex grew by 15.5% year-over-year.

The São Paulo-based carrier has struggled in recent years to turn steady profits despite growing revenue, harmed by the waning value of the real. The airline earns roughly 85% of its revenue in reals, while much of its aircraft, fuel and debt costs are paid in US dollars.

GOL has also been affected by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, as the company has seven in its fleet and 129 firm orders placed for delivery, which will make it one of the largest MAX operators in the world in coming years.

“We have flexibility in our fleet plan, including the possibility of leasing more Boeing 737 NG aircraft,” GOL CEO Paulo Kakinoff said. “Based on the most recent guidance from Boeing, we are currently assuming regulatory approval of the MAX’s return to service during the fourth quarter of 2019.”

GOL ended the quarter with 127 Boeing 737 aircraft comprising 120 NGs and seven MAXs, with orders in place for 99 MAX 8s and 30 MAX 10s.

Analysts at Fitch Ratings earlier in July wrote that GOL is well-positioned to gain market share in the aftermath of Avianca Brasil’s 2018 bankruptcy filing, which narrowed the domestic Brazilian airline market from four main competitors to three: GOL, LATAM and Azul Brazilian Airlines. On the critical São Paulo-Rio de Janeiro route, the only main competitors left are GOL and LATAM.

Fitch reasoned that the combination of market share gains and improvement in yields should help the remaining players mitigate weak economic conditions in Brazil, higher fuel prices and foreign exchange volatility. The expectation of a modest improvement in Brazil’s 2020 economic outlook should also bode well for Brazilian carriers, the analysts wrote.

Looking ahead, GOL is projecting full-year ASK growth of 11%-12%, followed by a 6%-8% increase in 2020. The company does not expect to add more aircraft through the end of the year, but plans to finish out 2020 with 131-136 aircraft in its total fleet.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com