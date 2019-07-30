The top 10 airlines by ancillary revenue worldwide generated $35.2 billion from non-ticket sources in 2018, up from just $2.1 billion in 2007, according to a new report from IdeaWorksCompany.

Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines generated the most ancillary revenue of any carrier globally at $7.2 billion, followed by Chicago-based United Airlines with $5.8 billion, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines with $5.6 billion and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines with $4 billion.

Florida-based LCC Spirit Airlines earned more ancillary revenue per passenger than any other carrier at $50.94, followed by Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air with $50.01 per passenger and $47.62 for Colorado-based Frontier Airlines. That compares to $18.61, $26.66 and $3.70, respectively, in per passenger revenue in 2008, showing how the ultra-LCC business model has drastically evolved over the past decade.

Low-cost carriers achieved the highest ancillaries as a percentage of total revenue, led by Mexico’s VivaAerobus with 47.6%, followed by US-based LCCs Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air, which each generated between 40%-45% of their total revenue from non-ticket sources. European LCCs Wizz Air, Volotea and Ryanair’s ancillaries were between 30%-42% of total revenue in 2018.

The four largest US-based carriers earned between 70%-85% of their total ancillary revenue from frequent flyer programs, with the remainder split between a la carte fees and travel retail commissions. American, United, Delta and Southwest together brought in more than $17.5 billion from frequent flyer programs, an average of $25 per passenger.

That stands in contrast to LCCs, which collected the bulk of their ancillaries from baggage and service fees and priority seating. Using disclosures from financial filings, IdeaWorksCompany showed that Spirit generated 41% of its non-ticket revenue from baggage; 36% from its passenger use fee for online bookings; 12% from assigned seats; and just 3% from loyalty programs.

“The exponential growth of ancillary revenue among carriers is yet another indication that the airline experience now goes far beyond the flight itself,” said Aileen McCormack, CCO at travel technology platform CarTrawler, which sponsored the report. “Customers want choice for every part of their journey and need a one-stop-shop to get them from door to door, not just from airport to airport.”

Helen Massey-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com