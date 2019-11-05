Garuda Indonesia returned to profit for the first nine-months of 2019 with a $122.8 million net profit, reversing the $110.2 million loss over the same period last year.

The Indonesian flag carrier earned $3.5 billion in operating income, boosted by a $51.7 million earning on hedge transactions.

Operating costs eased 2% year-on-year (YOY) to $1.9 billion, most significant items were “passenger services expenses” and “administrative expenses,” although sales, promotion and maintenance expenses increased.

Domestic traffic, especially generated from capital Jakarta, grew the fastest at 16.5% YOY, partly because the carrier raised domestic airfare against the president’s call to make airfare affordable. Most international routes declined, except for Tokyo and Sydney flights.

Garuda did not reveal operating statistics for the period.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com