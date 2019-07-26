Garuda Indonesia has released its restated financial results for 2018, adjusting the slender net profit in its initial report to a substantial loss.

The restated results reveal a net loss of $175 million for 2018. The carrier had previously reported a profit of $5 million for the same period. Garuda recorded a net loss of $213.4 million for 2017.

After the 2018 results were first released, Indonesian regulators compelled Garuda to revise and refile its results because of errors in the classification of income related to a contract to provide onboard Wi-Fi services on its aircraft.

While the restatement did not affect operating income, other income was reduced from $279 million to $39 million. This also caused changes in other reporting categories.

In a notice released at the same time as the restated results, Garuda said that despite the 2018 loss, the airline’s finances are trending in the right direction.

The carrier said it achieved a $19.7 million profit in the first quarter of 2019, reversing a loss from the previous year’s first quarter. Garuda said it is optimistic this momentum will continue in the second and third quarters of this year.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com