Finnair A350-900
Finnair posted a €31.2 million ($35 million) second-quarter net profit, reversing a €15.5 million net loss for the comparable period in 2018. Revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to €793 million, based on 14.8% capacity growth—including the introduction of another Airbus A350—and 14.7% higher demand. The Finland flag carrier plans to update its strategy in November, which will include a growth slowdown in 2020. Passenger numbers were up 13.1% year-over-year (YOY) ...
