FedEx Corp. revised its revenue outlook sharply lower amid weakening global trade and sagging industrial production, causing shares to fall nearly 13% in trading Sept. 17.

On Memphis-based FedEx’s fiscal 2020 first-quarter earnings call, company executives lowered their earnings per share (EPS) outlook by 20%, citing a slowdown in cargo shipments because of the ongoing trade spat between the US and China.

“Our performance continues to be negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty,” FedEx chairman and CEO Fred Smith said.

As part of the company’s air fleet modernization plan, Smith said FedEx will retire 20 McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft over the current and next fiscal year, which will eliminate the fleet type entirely. The company will also park the equivalent capacity of seven MD-11 aircraft this year.

FedEx Express has 386 aircraft in its total operating fleet, with orders in place for 140 more, including 50 Boeing 767-300Fs, 10 777Fs, 30 ATR 72-600Fs and 50 Cessna 408 SkyCouriers, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

“We have to continue to modernize the fleet. The profound impact of the lower cost and higher reliability of the new twins is just remarkable,” FedEx president and COO Rajesh Subramaniam said. “We’re going to maybe stretch it out a bit, but not much, because the faster we can get those in there, the faster we can enjoy those benefits.”

Subramaniam said he expects current softness in air cargo demand to continue into calendar year 2020, adding that FedEx plans to reduce intercontinental flying after its peak season to better match supply to demand.

“We have already decreased US domestic flight hours and we’ll be aggressively looking for additional opportunities” to cut capacity, Subramaniam added.

Analysts at Jefferies wrote in a Sept. 17 research note that weaker Q1 results from FedEx correlates to lower freight volumes recorded in recent months by IATA, “highlighting some of the challenges that air freight faces.”

IATA data from July showed freight volumes fell for the ninth straight month year-over-year (YOY), dropping 3.2% on continued softness in world trade. The declines were led by the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, which fell by 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively. Capacity, meanwhile, rose 2.6% in July, causing load factors to fall 2.7 points to 45%.

Total revenue at FedEx Express fell 3% YOY to $8.95 billion in the three months ended Aug. 31, compared to $9.2 billion in the year-earlier period. Operating income dropped 27% to $285 million, from $388 million in Q1 2018.

