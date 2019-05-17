EasyJet reported a widened first-half loss, but the UK LCC said it was better prepared for expected air traffic controller (ATC)-related disruption in European skies over the peak summer period. EasyJet reported a headline loss before tax of £275 million ($351 million), compared with £18 million in the same period last year, blaming a variety of factors including the Ryanair pilot crisis and UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines’ bankruptcy, which swelled the previous ...