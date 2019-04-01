EasyJet A320
UK LCC easyJet—which confirmed flights would continue to operate even in the event of a no-deal Brexit—has warned that uncertainty over Brexit is curbing customer demand, leading to a more cautious outlook for the second half of the year. The UK LCC said it expects a £275 million ($361 million) loss in the first half of the year, in line with previous guidance, on total first-half revenue up around 7.3% to approximately £2.34 billion with around 42 million ...
