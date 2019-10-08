UK LCC easyJet expects its full-year profit to be at the top end of its previous estimates, helped partly by increased demand because of strikes at British Airways and Irish LCC Ryanair. EasyJet said it expects to deliver full-year headline profit before tax of £420-£430 million ($517-$530 million), in the upper half of the previous guidance range. The airline is scheduled to report full-year results for the year to end-September on Nov. 19. Passenger numbers ...