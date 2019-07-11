Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300
Strong revenue gains helped Delta Air Lines post a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, a 24% increase from $1.2 billion in the year-ago period. Delta is confident that its revenue growth will continue to outpace the global economy as it refines its products and services beyond basic airline tickets and cashes in on customers’ willingness to pay for value. Second-quarter operating revenue grew 8.7% to a record $12.5 billion, topping 7% year-over-year (YOY) growth for ...
