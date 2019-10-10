Delta Air Lines posted a 2019 third-quarter adjusted net profit of $1.5 billion, up 21.5% from $1.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating revenue was $12.6 billion, up 6.5% from $11.8 billion in the 2018 third quarter. While these figures were in line with analyst consensus, Delta raised its estimate for 4Q ex-fuel CASM to between 4%-5%, on higher anticipated costs related to increased passenger volumes, revised actuarial assumptions and a 4% nonpilot pay raise. The ...