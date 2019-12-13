Delta Air Lines is projecting revenues of $49 billion in 2020, a 4-6% bump above its projected full-year 2019 top line, the carrier said during its Dec. 12 investor day.

“What I’d say is that momentum that we see in the business is going to stay,” CEO Ed Bastian said. “We’ve had a great fourth quarter of the year—that demand has carried us forward as we close out the year for the holidays,” he added.

The quarter included a new single-day revenue record on Dec. 1, the Sunday after US Thanksgiving, when the carrier took in nearly $200 million—about 10% more than its previous one-day best.

“We see that revenue growth going into 2020,” he continued. “All signs are the US consumer continues to do well.”

Delta also reiterated its previously projected non-fuel unit cost rise of 2-3% in 2020, while unit revenues will be flat to up 2%.

“Don’t lose sight of the fact that total unit costs are only going to be up 1% to 2% because we expect fuel to be flat year-on-year,” Bastian said. “Our unit revenue and our unit cost in total are pretty well balanced going into the year.”

Delta’s projected capacity growth in 2020 is 3-4%, a slight dip from 2019’s projected 4.5%.

After recent increases in secondary hubs including Boston and Seattle, the Atlanta-based carrier will focus on adding capacity in “core” markets, including Detroit and Minneapolis, president Glen Hauenstein said.

“Now that we’ve got those positions solidified, we can go back to our core hubs, which, quite honestly, are a little bit easier for us to grow, and they’ve been ignored,” he said.

