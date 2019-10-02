Delta Air Lines A350-900
Shares in Delta Air Lines slumped after the company revised its expectations higher for third-quarter and full-year nonfuel unit costs. Delta on Oct. 2 revised its guidance for 3Q CASM-ex up to 2.5% year-over-year (YOY) from initial guidance of 1%-2%, citing higher employee costs, record passenger volumes and weather-related disruptions. For the full year, the company said it now expects CASM-ex to rise approximately 2% YOY, up from earlier estimates of up 1%, reflecting anticipated 4Q ...
