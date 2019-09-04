Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900
Delta Air Lines continues to see strong demand into the fall and is confident it will hit its third-quarter guidance, although cost pressures are increasing. “[The] revenue environment remains solid,” Delta EVP and CFO Paul Jacobson said at the Cowen Global Transportation Conference in Boston Sept. 4. “We are seeing some pressure on non-fuel costs,” primarily linked to surging passenger volumes that is leading to higher variable expenses, such as employee overtime, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Delta confident in hitting 3Q guidance on strong revenue environment " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.