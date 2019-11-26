Condor Boeing 767-300ER
German leisure carrier Condor expects to gain clarity over its future ownership in January, around four months after entering a special restructuring scheme. The airline, formerly part of the Thomas Cook Group, which collapsed Sept. 23, posted improved results for the 2018-19 financial year ended Sept. 30. Revenue was up 6% year-over-year to €1.67 billion and operating profit before special items reached €57 million, a 32% increase. Nonbinding offers for the carrier should arrive ...
