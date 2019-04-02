China Southern Airlines saw its 2018 annual profit shrink to CNY2.98 billion ($433 million), down 51% year-over-year (YOY), because of increased operating expenses and external economic factors. The Guangzhou-based carrier recorded a profit of CNY5.9 billion in 2017.

China’s largest airline reported a 2018 total revenue of CNY143 billion, a growth of 12% YOY. Total operating costs rose 13.9% YOY to CNY140.2 billion in 2018.

The greatest contributor was fuel costs, which grew 34.6%. The airline added that costs from landing fees and navigational operations rose because of increased aircraft movements in 2018.

Over the 12-month period, China Southern carried 140 million passengers, up 10.8% YOY, with an increased load factor of 0.23 points YOY to 82.4%.

China’s domestic market continues to be the airline’s anchor, serving 119 million passengers, up 10% YOY, and contributing to 74.8% of its revenue.

Passengers carried, measured in RPKs, increased by double digits for all sectors. International, domestic and regional (Hong Kong, Taiwan) grew 14.2%, 11.5% and 12.6% YOY, respectively. The airline also matched capacity (ASK) growth at similar rates, at 13.9%, 11.2% and 14%, respectively.

Yields for international passengers grew 5.4%, domestic routes saw a 1.9% growth while regional yield dropped 5.1%.

China Southern said the outlook for 2019 is uncertain because of “profound changes” in the external environment, ranging from trade friction to fluctuations in commodity prices. Looking ahead, one of the airline’s priorities is to develop and strengthen its dual-hub strategy (Guangzhou and Beijing), and will use “every resource available” to make the transition to Beijing Daxing International Airport seamless. It also plans to focus on the Greater Bay Area initiative and better optimize the network by introducing new routes or adjusting current flights.

Although China Southern has announced it will not renew SkyTeam’s membership from January 2019, the carrier said it would continue working with the alliance to ensure that passengers can be properly transited. In addition, the airline added that it would deepen the cooperation with Air France-KLM and focus on expanding codeshare and frequent flyer agreements with Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines, British Airways, Emirates Airline and Finnair in the coming years.

