China Southern Airlines saw its 2019 first-half net profit fall 21% to CNY1.7 billion ($247.5 million), as it navigates a challenging economic environment.

The Guangzhou-based airline reported a first-half revenue of CNY73 billion, up 8% year-over-year (YOY). Operating costs rose 7.2% YOY to CNY64.4 billion, with fuel expenses of CNY20.6 billion.

In addition, subsidiary XiamenAir saw its net profit plunge 71.6% YOY to CNY116 million. China Southern owns a 55% share in XiamenAir.

During the first six months, China Southern carried 72.7 million passengers, an 8% YOY increase.

Passenger growth, measured in RPKs, grew by 10.4%, with regional (Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau) and international markets showing the fastest growth of 14.1% and 14%, respectively. Capacity increased 10.1% YOY while load factors remained steady at 82.6%.

The company said it hopes to strengthen revenue from frequent flyers and “major customers.” Revenue from the two segments reached CNY23 billion and CNY6 billion, respectively. Also known for its mobile penetration, direct sales from its electronic platform reached CNY21.4 billion in the first half.

The airline recognized the growing headwinds from China-US trade tensions and the slowing of economies in the region, and plans to increase the company’s stability via employees and practices, while achieving progress.

Looking ahead, China Southern warned of economic uncertainties and a probable decline in the Chinese civil aviation industry. However, the carrier added the Chinese government continues to reduce tax and fees to improve operating conditions.

China Southern is also working toward a dual hub operation in Guangzhou and Beijing’s new Daxing airport, and hopes to deploy at least 200 aircraft in Daxing, with 900 daily movements.

The company also will derive strategies for different international markets, expand its cooperation with British Airways, Finnair and Japan Airlines, as well as further improve its codeshare with Turkish Airlines.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com