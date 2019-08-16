Bogotá-based Avianca Holdings posted a 2019 second-quarter net loss of $408 million, widened from $35 million in the year-ago quarter. The loss was partly attributed to a $285 million one-time charge associated with the phase-out of less-efficient Airbus A318 and Embraer E190 aircraft.

Second-quarter revenue was $1.2 billion, down 6.9% year-over-year at as a result of currency weakness and capacity growth outpacing demand. CASK-ex fuel decreased 6.7% as the company began optimizing expenses.

Avianca is urging investors to give the company more time to execute its “Avianca 2021” strategic turnaround plan, following the release of weaker-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings Aug. 14.

That turnaround plan will see Avianca’s new management team phase out aircraft, reduce capacity and optimize its network to maximize profitability, company officials said on an Aug. 15 earnings call.

“Avianca had a particularly trying second quarter of 2019 on multiple fronts ... The team has made some very difficult decisions during the quarter to ensure the company is well positioned to achieve the goals established within our 2021 plan,” Avianca president and CEO Anko Van Der Werrf said.

Avianca phased out 15 aircraft in 2Q, leaving it with 170 operational aircraft in its fleet at the end of the quarter. The company plans to phase out 39 aircraft in the remainder of the year, including remaining Embraer E190 and Airbus A318 aircraft.

Avianca CFO Adrian Neuhauser said 2Q systemwide capacity growth, at 4.7%, came in “well above the capacity that we wish to employ throughout the entire year.” He added the company plans to show greater capacity discipline in the second half of 2019, and expects capacity to churn negative in the fourth quarter.

“While capacity growth did slow in the second quarter ... it remained aggressive. This, in connection with an overall weak macro-environment across our network, has significantly impacted our passenger yields,” Neuhauser said.

The second-quarter was Avianca’s first after a management overhaul in May saw Van Der Werff and Neuhauser step in to fill the CEO and CFO roles, respectively. The leadership reshuffle—which also included appointing a new board—came as part of a deal that saw Chicago-based United Continental Holdings extend further financing to the carrier after its largest shareholder defaulted on a $456 million loan from United earlier this year.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com