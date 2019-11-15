Colombia’s Avianca Holdings recorded its first quarterly profit of 2019 despite a slight dip in revenues, as the company continues to cut costs in the face of weak regional economic conditions.

Third-quarter net income was $34 million, up slightly from $32 million in the year-ago period. The improved result comes after Avianca posted a $476 million net loss through the first half of the year.

Total revenue decreased by 1.5%, harmed by weak macroeconomic conditions and a drop-off in passenger levels related to capacity reductions in unprofitable markets.

“We continue to see headwinds during the third quarter due to a challenging macroeconomic backdrop in the region, coupled with volatile local currencies, which pressured our top line,” Avianca CFO Adrian Neuhauser said on the company’s 3Q earnings call. “Nevertheless, we are seeing the silver lining on operating costs as we continue to right size the company in our operations.”

As part of the Avianca 2021 strategic turnaround plan, Avianca canceled 21 unprofitable routes during the quarter, causing 3Q capacity growth to drop to 1% from 8.5% and 4.7% in the first and second quarters, respectively. The company closed the sale two Airbus A320s and one A318 in the third quarter and has grounded all its Embraer E190s to prepare for their planned phase-out in the coming weeks.

Following a successful bond exchange offer in August, United Airlines and Kingston Holdings—a major Avianca shareholder—reiterated their commitment to provide the company with a $250 million secured convertible loan, which should further improve Avianca’s capital structure. The commitment will become final once the lenders and Avianca finalize documentation and obtain the necessary corporate tools for the convertible loan, which is expected to conclude in the coming weeks.

Avianca also made progress on unit revenue and cost performance. Unit revenues, when adjusted to take account of foreign exchange headwinds, rose 0.2% year-over-year, while adjusted CASK-ex fell by 2.6% to $0.06, the lowest figure in the company’s history.

Avianca finished the third quarter with 151 aircraft in its groupwide in-service fleet, with orders for 83 A320s and 26 A321s, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services. The company also has additional orders in place for the now-defunct Avianca Brasil, including 10 A350s and 62 A320s, although the fate of those orders is unclear.

