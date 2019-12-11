Avianca Boeing 787-8
Avianca Holdings has completed a major debt restructuring and landed up to $125 million in new financing from a group of investors, giving it additional flexibility to execute its turnaround plan. Bogota, Colombia-based Avianca announced Dec. 9 that it recently wrapped up the last of some 125 agreements with creditors holding some $4.5 billion in debt as part of a “debt re-profiling plan” announced in June. The milestone triggered funding of a previously announced $250 million ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Avianca finalizes major debt restructuring, acquires new funds" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.