Avianca Holdings has completed a major debt restructuring and landed up to $125 million in new financing from a group of investors, giving it additional flexibility to execute its turnaround plan. Bogota, Colombia-based Avianca announced Dec. 9 that it recently wrapped up the last of some 125 agreements with creditors holding some $4.5 billion in debt as part of a “debt re-profiling plan” announced in June. The milestone triggered funding of a previously announced $250 million ...