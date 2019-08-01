Cargo operator Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAW) reported second-quarter net income of $86.9 million, reversed from a $21.1 million net loss in the year-ago period.

However, the results were below analysts’ expectations as air cargo volumes and yields were held down by escalating tariffs and global trade tensions.

“With manufacturers and shippers taking a wait-and-see approach regarding tariffs and trade issues during the course of the quarter, we experienced a softening in anticipated commercial cargo block hours and yields in our charter segment,” CEO Bill Flynn said during an Aug. 1 earnings call.

“Although these factors are near-term headwinds for our industry, we are well-positioned and managing through them, and are maintaining our focus on our longer-term strategies and growth drivers,” he added.

Revenue was nearly flat year-over-year at $663 million, while volumes increased 10.5% to 80,282 block hours.

AAW—parent of Atlas Air, Polar Air Cargo, Southern Air and Titan Aviation Leasing—was also impacted by service disruptions caused by stalled contract negotiations with Atlas Air pilots.

“We remain committed to negotiating a collective bargaining agreement for our pilots. Our recent bargaining sessions have made progress and we look forward to the scheduled upcoming bargaining sessions to continue that progress toward an agreement that all parties want,” Flynn said.

The company is also preparing for a leadership transition at the end of the year, with plans for president and COO John Dietrich to become president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2020, with Flynn taking over as chairman of the board and current chairman Bob Agnew becoming the board’s lead independent director

The Purchase, New York-based company entered six additional crew, maintenance and insurance (CMI) aircraft into service during the quarter, including three Boeing 737s for Amazon Air, two 777s for DHL Express and one 747 for Nippon Cargo Airlines. The company ended the quarter with 112 aircraft in its fleet spread across its ACMI, charter and dry-leasing units.

Looking ahead, Atlas expects to fly approximately 85,000 block hours in the third quarter, with revenue of roughly $700 million. The company also forecast full-year adjusted net income will total approximately 80% of 2018’s adjusted net income of $204.3 million.

“Tariffs and related trade disputes are uncommon occurrences, and our guidance reflects the magnitude of the current situation. We always recognize that the trade issues between China and the US, in particular, could be addressed in part or whole at any time, and if that happens, we could see a meaningful improvement in air freight dynamics within a relatively short period of time, and in our outlook as well,” Flynn said.

