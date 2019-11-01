Atlas Air’s net income fell 18% in the third quarter, as global trade tensions and an ongoing dispute over a new pilot contract continued to weigh on the cargo carrier’s bottom line.

Net income for the quarter was $60 million, down from $71 million year-over-year. Total revenues came in mostly flat at roughly $650 million. The company expects full-year net income for 2019 to come in between 60% and 65% of 2018 levels.

Atlas Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings.

“Our third-quarter performance was affected by the uncertain global macroenvironment, driven by ongoing tariff and trade tensions,” Atlas chairman and CEO William Flynn said. “In addition to lower yields and volumes than we anticipated, labor-related service disruptions had a significant impact on our performance during the third quarter.”

Flynn said on the company’s 3Q earnings call that the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union Local 1224—the new union formed to represent Atlas pilots—still owes the company an integrated seniority list and comprehensive economic plan related to the merger of Atlas and Southern Air pilots. Once those items have been produced, the two parties will have nine months to strike an agreement before sorting out the remaining issues through arbitration.

Management noted on the call that Atlas has missed its performance targets as a result of the dispute and will have to make penalty payments to customers as a result. The conflict has damaged Atlas’s relationships with key customers like Amazon, which shifted two freighters from Atlas to Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) in September after Atlas pilots staged an illegal work slowdown over the summer.

Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker wrote in an investor note that the company’s lack of progress toward a new contract has been “frustrating and beyond the pale,” adding that she does not expect a resolution this year. The lack of an agreement has cost each pilot annual earnings of $60,000, Becker estimated, adding that the decision by Amazon to transfer aircraft to ATSG “should have been a wake-up call to the pilots, especially because [Amazon] does not like poor performance and will not think twice about taking aircraft away for sub-par performance during the peak.”

The fourth-quarter is critical for Atlas, which has structured its maintenance schedule to maximize aircraft availability during the peak holiday season. The company expects this year’s peak season to be weaker than 2017 and 2018 levels as a result of slowing macroeconomic conditions, although it said that disruptions from the labor dispute should be minimal.

Ben Goldstein