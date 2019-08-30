China’s Hainan Airlines Group earned CNY503 million ($70 million) for the first six months of 2019, boosted by large non-recurring revenue from activities such as asset sales. Earnings were down down 8.2% year-on-year (YOY); net profit after deducting non-recurring gains was CNY57.2 million, down 62.6% compared to the same period in 2018. Despite operating income increasing 6.36% YOY to CNY35 billion, costs outpaced income by 7% YOY to CNY36.1 billion. Some notable deals included ...
