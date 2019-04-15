Asiana Airlines’ largest stakeholder, Kumho Industrial, has decided to sell its entire stake in the South Korean airline as it seeks to improve its liquidity and appease creditors. Kumho, which owns about 33% of Asiana, announced its intention in a stock exchange filing April 15. However, the date of the sale and the price have not yet been determined. Asiana has been in crisis mode in recent months as it attempts to improve its financial stability. Auditors flagged concerns about ...