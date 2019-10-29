All Nippon Airways (ANA) reported its net profit for the six months through Sept. 30—its fiscal first half—dropped by 23% to ¥56.7 billion ($520.6 million).

Operating revenue increased 1.7% year-on-year (YOY) to ¥1.1 trillion. However, operating costs rose more quickly, up 4.7% to ¥977.1 billion.

ANA said its revenue in this period fell short of its expectations, because of falling cargo demand and weaker international business travel demand. The carrier also cited global economic uncertainty.

These adverse factors are likely to continue in the second half of the fiscal year, ANA said. For this reason, it has reduced its full-year profit estimate. The carrier now expects a net profit of ¥94 billion, down from its previous forecast of ¥108 billion and the previous fiscal year’s net profit of ¥110.7 billion.

For the first half, international passenger revenue rose 2.3%, with capacity up 4.7% and traffic rising 3.9%. Business demand was down on international routes, although revenue increased thanks in part to expansion on Hawaiian and European routes.

Demand was generally strong in the domestic market. Revenue increased 4.7%, exceeding capacity growth of 3% and a traffic rise of 3.8%.

The picture was gloomier in the cargo sector, as demand declined due to a slowdown in the global economy, ANA said. This slowdown was caused by a number of factors including US-China trade disputes. International cargo revenue dropped 20.4%, with domestic cargo revenue down 9.9%.

ANA’s LCC subsidiaries saw revenue fall 4.6% and capacity drop by 2.4%. This was partly because of the merger process between LCCs Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com