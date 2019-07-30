All Nippon Airways (ANA) saw its first-quarter net profit decline 29% to ¥11.4 billion ($104.9 million), compared to ¥16.1 in the year-ago period, partly as a result of higher costs as the airline prepares for a growth phase in 2020.

ANA Holdings said net profit for the quarter ending June 30 was “generally in line” with its outlook released in April. As a result, the company has not changed its forecast of a ¥108 billion net profit for the full fiscal year through March 30, 2020.

Consolidated quarterly revenue rose 3.2% year-over-year to ¥500.5 billion. However, costs were up 4.2% to ¥484.3 billion, resulting in operating profit falling 19.4% to ¥16.1 billion.

In the air transportation segment, revenue increased 3.1% to ¥439.7 billion, the result of higher demand during this year’s extended Golden Week holiday period, and generally strong performance of domestic and international passenger services.

Preparations for the expected capacity increase at Tokyo airports in 2020 were a factor in the lower operating profits, ANA said, as were “anticipatory expansion expenses such as human resources and aircraft materials.”

International passenger revenue rose 5.1% to ¥164.1 billion. International traffic increased 3.3% and capacity was up 3.2%. Load factor was essentially flat at 75.4%.

In the domestic operation, revenue increased 6% to ¥166.2 billion. Traffic was up 2.5% on a 1.6% capacity gain, resulting in load factor increasing slightly to 67.1%.

The cargo segment saw declines in revenue, freight volume and capacity. ANA said this was partly the result of slowing economic activity in some markets caused by US-China trade issues.

Revenue, traffic and capacity were also down in the LCC segment, which includes ANA Holdings subsidiaries Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air. ANA said there was a temporary decline in flights because of preparations for the integration of the two LCC units.

