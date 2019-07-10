The grounding of its 24 Boeing 737 MAXs cost American Airlines $185 million in pre-tax second-quarter income and dented its growth and unit-cost projections, the airline said July 10. Despite the hit, the airline’s 2Q results are shaping up to be respectable. American’s revised second-quarter outlook includes a 1.1 billion reduction in total available seat miles—2.5% lower than forecast before the groundings, and a 1% decline overall compared to a projected 1% increase. It ...