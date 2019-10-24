American Airlines’ adjusted net income for the 2019 third quarter increased 15% year-over-year (YOY), despite continued operational challenges related to the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a labor dispute with its mechanics. Net income for the quarter, excluding net special items, was $630 million on total revenue of $11.9 billion, a 3Q record and an increase of 3% YOY. Unit revenue, measured in TRASM, advanced 2% YOY, while nonfuel unit costs, measured in CASM-ex, grew ...