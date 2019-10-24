American Airlines’ adjusted net income for the 2019 third quarter increased 15% year-over-year (YOY), despite continued operational challenges related to the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and a labor dispute with its mechanics. Net income for the quarter, excluding net special items, was $630 million on total revenue of $11.9 billion, a 3Q record and an increase of 3% YOY. Unit revenue, measured in TRASM, advanced 2% YOY, while nonfuel unit costs, measured in CASM-ex, grew ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"American reports solid 3Q growth despite ongoing MAX grounding " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.