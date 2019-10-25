Allegiant Air Airbus A320
The switch to an all-Airbus fleet continued to pay dividends for Allegiant Air, which nearly tripled its net income in the third quarter. The Las Vegas-based LCC posted a $44 million 3Q net profit, up from $15 million a year earlier. Total operating revenue was $437 million, up 11% year-over-year. “The question of the day is, ‘What’s caused this dramatic improvement?’ Allegiant chairman and CEO Maurice Gallagher said on the company’s 3Q earnings call. ...
