Revenue gains and cost-cutting initiatives continued to reap benefits for Alaska Air Group as the company posted third-quarter net income of $322 million, up 48% from $217 million in the year-ago period. Unit revenue across the group rose 4.5% year-over-year to 13.64 cents, Alaska’s best result in three years. The company expects to hit its full-year $330 million incremental revenue target and has already targeted an additional $125 million in 2020. During the quarter, the ...