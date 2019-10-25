Alaska Airlines Airbus A321neo
Revenue gains and cost-cutting initiatives continued to reap benefits for Alaska Air Group as the company posted third-quarter net income of $322 million, up 48% from $217 million in the year-ago period. Unit revenue across the group rose 4.5% year-over-year to 13.64 cents, Alaska’s best result in three years. The company expects to hit its full-year $330 million incremental revenue target and has already targeted an additional $125 million in 2020. During the quarter, the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Alaskaâ€™s 3Q net income up 48% on revenue, cost improvements " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.