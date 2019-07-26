Alaska Airlines A321neo
Alaska Air Group posted second-quarter net income of $262 million, up 36% from $193 million in the year-ago period, as the carrier said it is beginning to see the benefits of the larger network it gained with the acquisition of Virgin America. The Seattle-based company, parent of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, saw operating revenue climb 6% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.3 billion. RASM increased 5.2% to 13.48 cents, topping the 5% growth forecast in updated guidance. A 3-point pretax margin ...
