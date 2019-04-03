Latvian carrier airBaltic reported a 2018 net income of €5.4 million ($6.04 million), a 46% increase from €3.7 million in 2017.

Annual revenue was up 18% to €408.7 million, compared to €347.7 million in 2017.

The Riga-based airline carried 4.1 million passengers in 2018, a 17% year-over-year (YOY) increase.

Citing a recent study by consulting firm Roland Berger, airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said the airline “contributed 2.5% to Latvia’s GDP in 2018 and supported close to 30,000 jobs. As the market leader in the Baltic region, we will continue expanding our market share by further improving connectivity between the Baltics and the rest of the world.”

AirBaltic serves more than 70 destinations from Riga; Tallinn, Estonia; and Vilnius, Lithuania. In 2018 it operated 56,261 flights, up 12% YOY.

For summer 2019, airBaltic has launched new destinations from Riga to Dublin, Ireland; Stuttgart, Germany; and Lviv, Ukraine; and will add new flights to Kos, Greece, and Menorca, Spain, in May.

AirBaltic operates 36 aircraft: 16 Airbus A220-300s, eight Boeing 737-300/500s and 12 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400s.

