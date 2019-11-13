AirAsia X remained firmly in the red for the 2019 third quarter, as the carrier addresses tough market conditions by keeping its fleet growth in check. The carrier reported a net loss of RM229.9 million ($55.4 million) for the three months through Sept. 30, widened from a RM197.5 million loss in the year-ago period. However, its operating loss of RM69.5 million was down 68% from the prior year. AirAsia X’s core Malaysia-based business cut capacity by 3% year-on-year (YOY) in the ...