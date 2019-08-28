The AirAsia Group reported a net profit of MYR46.8 million ($11.1 million) for the June quarter, down 85% from the same period a year earlier.

Several factors contributed to the group’s net profit decline. These included the recognition of prior years’ losses in AirAsia India, higher maintenance and overhaul costs, and a fine from Malaysia’s competition watchdog agency.

The AirAsia Group includes the Malaysian, Indonesian and Philippine units for financial reporting purposes.

The Indonesian affiliate achieved a turnaround to return to profit in the quarter, and AirAsia Philippines dramatically increased its profit.

Another affiliate—Thai AirAsia—reported a loss in the quarter, because of “sluggish” tourism in that country and the appreciation of the local currency. However, the group aims to “recuperate” the Thai operation, through additional marketing to drive tourist demand, cutting costs, and increasing aircraft utilization.

Group revenue was up 17% to MYR3 billion; ancillary revenue increased 39% year-on-year. Non-airline earnings were boosted by the performance of AirAsia’s new Teleport logistics business.

AirAsia’s group unit revenue increased 4% in the second quarter, with capacity rising 17%. In the Malaysia market, AirAsia grew both its domestic and international market share by 5 percentage points, to 62% and 50%, respectively. Group unit cost was up 15% because of the higher maintenance costs and depreciation of the Malaysian and Indonesian currencies.

The group intends to increase its net fleet size—across six airlines—by 20 aircraft this year, including nine to AirAsia India. The group’s first Airbus A321neo is scheduled for delivery in November.

One of AirAsia’s main focus areas is developing its airasia.com digital channel into a “full-fledged travel and lifestyle platform.” Group CEO Tony Fernandes has taken on the airasia.com CEO’s position on an interim basis, and he intends to appoint a new CEO for the digital unit “in due course.”

