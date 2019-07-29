Spain’s Air Nostrum reported a 2018 net profit of €19 million ($21 million), up 46% compared to 2017.

Air Nostrum, which is an Iberia franchised carrier for regional flights, took in €501 million in revenue, up 9.4% year-over-year (YOY).

The Valencia-based airline cited pricing effects, cost reduction and flight program redesign strategies for the results. In addition, the company said the improved numbers were because of a concentration on profitable markets and routes, as well as the increase of load factors.

Air Nostrum president Carlos Bertomeu said the results reflect “that we must persevere in the fight for competitiveness to consolidate the company as the leader of European regional aviation.”

On July 26, The European Commission approved the proposed merger of Air Nostrum and Ireland-based CityJet, a move that brings the creation of what will be Europe’s largest regional airline one step closer.

Load factors rose 5.5 percentage points to 73.7%; passengers carried increased 8.5% YOY to 4,724,520.

In 2018, the company had a fleet of 42 aircraft (two less than in 2017), consisting of ATR 72 turboprops and Bombardier CRJ200/900/1000 regional jets. It operated 74,779 flights on 62 routes to and from 45 airports.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at