Air New Zealand is targeting significant cost savings over the next two years in response to a tightening demand environment that has eaten into its profitability. The New Zealand flag carrier reported a net profit of NZ$270 million ($172 million) for its 2019 fiscal year ended June 30, down 31% from an NZ$390 million profit in its previous fiscal year. The airline reported operating revenue of NZ$5.8 billion for FY2019, up 5.3% from NZ$5.5 billion in the prior year. Operating costs rose ...