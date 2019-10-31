Air France Airbus A350-900
Air France-KLM reported a 2019 third-quarter net profit of €366 million ($450 million), down 53.4% from €786 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit for the quarter fell by €165 million, or 15.5% year-over-year (YOY), to €900 million, with revenue 2% higher and a €135 million increase in fuel expenses. The group expects passenger unit revenue to fall in the last three months of the year, after a third-quarter YOY decline of 0.6% amid macroeconomic ...
