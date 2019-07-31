Air France-KLM posted a second-quarter operating profit of €400 million ($446 million), a nearly 16% increase from €346 million a year ago, as revenue gains and lower unit costs offset a higher fuel bill.

The results came a day after the group signed an MOU for 60 Airbus A220s and as its pilots approved fleet growth plans for LCC subsidiary Transavia France.

Total revenue at constant currency was up 4.5% year-over-year (YOY) to €7 billion. Passenger unit revenue rose 0.8% as unit costs, on a constant currency and fuel price basis, declined 2.3%. Fuel costs were up nearly 19% YOY.

“In a challenging environment, Air France-KLM group posted a robust second quarter. The slight increase in passenger unit revenue that we had anticipated, together with continued execution in unit cost reduction, enabled us to more than offset rising fuel costs,” CEO Ben Smith said.

The group said cost-cutting measures and the high basis of comparison because of last year’s Air France strikes—which had a €260 million negative impact on the 2Q 2018 operating profit—contributed to the improved results. But higher unit costs at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines following implementation of last year’s wage agreements partially offset the improvement.

Group passenger traffic was up 5.1% in the second quarter and load factor increased 1.3 points.

The new A220 order is part of the group’s transformation plan for the Air France fleet. The narrowbodies will progressively replace the carrier’s A318s and A319s, and the company said its A380s would leave the fleet by 2022.

After calming workforce tensions he faced when he arrived at Air France-KLM in September last year, Smith is putting in place a long-term strategy to improve profitability and better compete with airline peers, including Lufthansa and British Airways parent group International Airlines Group (IAG).

Air France-KLM, like all European airlines, is operating in a market squeezed by high fuel prices, ticket pricing pressure, intense competition from LCCs and high-speed trains, and economic uncertainty.

Part of Smith’s strategy involves further developing Transavia and on July 31 Air France-KLM received the green light from its pilots’ union to expand the LCC’s fleet, which had been capped at 40 aircraft in a deal with unions.

In a referendum, 78% of the SNPL ALPA Air France council members voted in favor of Transavia's development, with an 83% turnout.

“Transavia France will be able to grow in economically balanced conditions and without any restrictions on the number of aircraft for the Air France group,” Air France-KLM said. “The company will be able to accelerate its offensive in the highly competitive low-cost market, departing from Orly and regional French stations.”

“By approving this major agreement, Air France pilots are showing their interest and their confidence in Transavia France, the main vehicle for medium-haul growth,” SNPL ALPA Air France president Guillaume Gestas said.

Transavia posted 9.2% capacity growth in the second quarter and passenger growth of 6.7%. Unit revenue was up 1.3%, helped by the timing of Easter, strong demand and ancillary revenue. Unit costs rose 5.1%.

The group adjusted its capacity growth forecast for Transavia to a “sustainable” 7%-9% for the full year, down from the previous forecast of 9%-11% it gave in May.

For the overall passenger network, Air France-KLM said plans for 2%-3% growth in capacity for the full year remain unchanged amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Passenger long-haul forward booking load factors from August to December were on average ahead of last year, and network passenger unit revenue at constant currency was expected to be stable in the third quarter.

Air France-KLM expects a €550 million increase in fuel costs compared to 2018, to €5.5 billion, a lower estimate than the €650 million increase it predicted in May.

In the group’s cargo business, unit revenue fell 7.5% YOY at constant currency. Capacity rose 2.8% and traffic 1.2%, resulting in a load factor of 58.5%, down 0.9 points.

“After two strong years, renewed overcapacity in North America and Asia is putting pressure on freight rates, resulting in unit revenue down,” Air France-KLM said. “The group’s cargo strategy is focused on maintaining and increasing load factors where possible and taking a proactive approach to new opportunities.”

